RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A man arrested on suspicion of killing a man in a car-to-car shooting in Rancho Cordova earlier this week also allegedly stole a Hollister woman’s dog, deputies say.
Alexander Tijerina, 20, was arrested on Thursday in connection to the early Wednesday morning shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear at this point, but investigators have said that the suspect shot from a car into another car. A passenger in the second car was hit by several bullets and later died at the hospital.
Tijerina was linked by detectives to the incident after they talked to several witnesses. However, after his arrest, Tijerina was also recognized by another person – the woman who claimed he stole her French bulldog.
The dog, named Sprinkles, was reported stolen out of Hollister on the same day as the shooting. After seeing news that Tijerina was arrested, she reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for help.
Sure enough, detectives discovered the dog in the Sacramento area at a home of one of Tijerina’s associates.
The dog’s owner drove up from Hollister and has been reunited with Sprinkles.
Tijerina is being held at Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of homicide and robbery. He is not eligible for bail.