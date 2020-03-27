WOODLAND (CBS13) — Yolo County is throwing a lifeline to businesses deemed non-essential amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Friday, county officials say local businesses can start taking online and phone orders for delivery. Storefronts need to stay closed, however, the county says.
“As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread it becomes even more important for people to stay home,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman in a release. “To support people staying at home, the county has decided to allow deliveries from local businesses.”
Grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations, among other businesses, were deemed “essential” in the shelter-at-home order and were already allowed to remain open.
Health officials urge Yolo County residents to continue to follow the shelter-at-home order and practice social distancing as much as possible.
On Thursday, health officials closed public parks to the public until further notice.