SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For some, moving to online classes and not walking at a graduation ceremony means nursing students aren’t able to join the workforce when they’re desperately needed.

“There’s no nursing student that’s going to come out of this at a time when we need them,” Amanda Weaver said. Weaver is a nursing student at the American River College in Sacramento.

These days hospitals face a shortage of people on the front lines battling COVID-19 and a skyrocketing number of patients.

“There’s talk about pulling nurses out of retirement when there are nursing students that are like take me, take me, take me,” Weaver said.

Weaver found out through email on Friday her classes are completely canceled until the pandemic clears.

“It’s shocking. It’s disappointing. It’s frustrating,” said another ARC nursing student, who asked CBS13 not to identify her out of fear it may impact the time she has left as a student. Still, her concerns are echoed by many.

“We just don’t want all of our work we’ve put into school be thrown away,” she said.

Gabe Ross, a spokesperson for the Los Rios Community College District, said he understands where these students’ frustrations. He said the move was made to put the health and safety of students first.

We’re doing everything we can to keep our students, keep our programs — as much of them as we can going as possible,” said Ross. “When we get back to normal, students can hit the ground running and complete their programs.”

As news of coronavirus closures began, ARC was able to move some courses online. But parts of the nursing program must be done in person, per the Board of Registered Nurses — like clinical trials. Those were canceled by ARC’s healthcare partners early on.

Students like Weaver are asking for the board, state and schools to consider alternatives by making an exception for things like clinical hours to be done virtually.

“Online nursing — online clinicals work,” Weaver said. “There’s benefits to them.”

CBS13 was also sent an email referencing nursing programs at other schools were still continuing on with instruction. The Los Rios Community College District told CBS13 that is false.