SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Doctors and nurses put out the call for more protective gear and Alan Puccinelli stepped up to make it happen. Puccinelli pulled together a makeshift operation to create thousands of face shields for Sacramento hospitals.
“We had ER docs without anything, people calling me directly saying they were making these out of cafeteria trays, saran wrap, whatever they could find,” said Puccinelli.
Volunteers are using 3D printers to craft protective gear for Sacramento area doctors and nurses on the frontlines of COVID-19.
“It sucks that our doctors don’t have the equipment to do their jobs,” said volunteer Randall Thompson.
It’s an operation run entirely on donations and volunteers. Joshua Morris, a furloughed senior software engineer, had been at home in isolation for the last couple of weeks.
“I mean we all depend on our doctors and nurses when we’re in need so why no contribute and help support them because they’re there to help you without any question,” said Morris.
“We’re standing up a manufacturing operation in a span of a week which is really not a thing. We’re learning as we’re going but we’ve made a lot of progress,” said Puccinelli.