AUBURN (CBS13) — Three people were arrested in Auburn over the weekend after a baby was taken to the hospital for a possible drug overdose.
According to Auburn Police, a seven-month-old baby was taken to the hospital by its grandmother on Saturday “after the infant was described as behaving abnormally.” Officers were called to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital after a report that the infant had possibly overdosed after being exposed to illicit drugs.
On Sunday, officers served multiple search warrants on two vehicles and two Auburn residences — one on the 400 block of Sacramento Street and the other on the 100 block of Orrin Drive. The police department said officers found narcotics and paraphernalia at the Sacramento Street residence.
After the search warrants were served, three suspects — the baby’s grandmother, mother, and a male associate — were arrested. The infant’s mother, Cori Ovalle, was arrested on charges of child endangerment, possession of narcotics, and bringing narcotics into jail.
The baby’s grandmother, Christine Hillebrandt, was arrested on charges of child endangerment. Both women have posted bail and been released from custody.
James Cresta, a male associate of Ovalle, was arrested on child endangerment charges as well, he remained in custody Monday afternoon on $50,000 bail.
Police say the baby was showing signs of improvement by Monday afternoon.
Placer County Child Protection Services is assisting police in this investigation.