OAKLAND (CBS13) — A longtime coach in the Oakland Athletics minor league system has tested positive for coronavirus and is on a ventilator, his family says.

Webster Garrison was expected to manage one of the A’s Arizona Fall League teams and was the manager of the Class A Advanced Stockton Ports last year.

Over the weekend, Garrison’s fiancee announced that both she and him had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am asking, pleading and begging you to help lift him and the entire world up in prayer,” Nikki Trudeuax wrote.

In a statement, the A’s confirmed that one of their minor league staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but wouldn’t name him.

Garrison, 54, is a native of Louisiana – one of the states seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

