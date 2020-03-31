  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMLARRY KING SPECIAL REPORT
    02:35 AMBest Knife Ever!
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hazmat teams secured a south Sacramento building after an unknown white powder was found inside a package on Tuesday.

Firefighters say there were about 15 people in the building on Hospital Drive that were evacuated.

According to Sacramento Fire Department dispatchers, a package was opened and three people inside a hospital office were exposed to the unknown white powder.

At least two of the three people who were exposed say they reported feeling ill, Sacramento Fire says.

Firefighters said the two patients’ symptoms began to improve so they were not transported from the scene.

Hazmat teams secured the space and determined no hazardous materials were in the building. The business was deemed safe to reoccupy and crews cleared the scene around 3:50 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply