SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hazmat teams secured a south Sacramento building after an unknown white powder was found inside a package on Tuesday.
Firefighters say there were about 15 people in the building on Hospital Drive that were evacuated.
Incident info: Sacramento Fire is on the 7600 Block of Hospital Drive with the report of 2 people feeling ill after opening a letter with an unknown substance contained within. The building was evacuated and a Hazmat team is on scene. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/01aruTjTWq
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 31, 2020
According to Sacramento Fire Department dispatchers, a package was opened and three people inside a hospital office were exposed to the unknown white powder.
At least two of the three people who were exposed say they reported feeling ill, Sacramento Fire says.
Firefighters said the two patients’ symptoms began to improve so they were not transported from the scene.
Hazmat teams secured the space and determined no hazardous materials were in the building. The business was deemed safe to reoccupy and crews cleared the scene around 3:50 p.m.