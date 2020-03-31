Coronavirus:Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Santa Rosa


SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa Police Department detective has died from health complications after contracting COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday.

Detective Marylou Armer previously tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the illness on Tuesday. Armer was a longtime veteran of the SRPD, serving for the past 20 years. She was most recently assigned to the department’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Team.

Marylou Armer (Photo: Santa Rosa Police Dept.)

“Our hearts are with the family and Detective Armer will be deeply missed,” Santa Rosa police chief Rainer Navarro said in a statement.

The department did not release any further details on Tuesday as they continue to process the loss of their “SRPD family member.”

