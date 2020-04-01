SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Thousands of sailors aboard Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, including at least one from Sacramento, have been exposed to COVID-19.
Former crew member and native Sacramentan, Cherish Turner, spent a total of five years aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and says exposure to COVID-19 onboard could be devastating because on a ship like that, carrying thousands of sailors, social distancing is just not possible.
“It’s a virus it’s highly contagious and knowing how fast a sickness can spread on a ship working with your peer so close I was like this can get bad,” Turner said.
The ship’s Captain, Brett E. Crozier, risked his career to explain why sailors can’t social distance onboard and must be removed.
Crozier wrote a request for assistance to U.S. officials and military higher-ups reading in part: “Due to a warship’s inherent limitations of space, we are not doing this. The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating,” Captain Cozier wrote.
Crozier’s request was granted.
Officials say 24% of the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s sailors have been tested for COVID19. So far, 93 sailors have tested positive, and 1,000 sailors are off the ship and quarantined on a naval base in Guam.
There’s at least one sailor aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt from Sacramento we’re told as of right now, he’s healthy.