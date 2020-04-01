Coronavirus:Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the news that schools will likely be closed for the remainder of the academic year, many parents are scrambling to find new ways to entertain and educate their kids.

The internet has provided many new ways to engage children during the stay-at-home order including celebrity storytimes, virtual concerts, Zoom playdates, and Youtube dance classes.

Now the Sacramento Police Department is trying something new to help parents.

The department is launching “SPD Virtual Classroom Series” on Facebook live Thursday. The first course in the series is set to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. and will focus on online safety. It’s geared toward kids ages 7-12.

You can find the show on the department’s Facebook page. 

