STOCKTON (CBS13) — Investigators say it appears a man who was shot by officers in Stockton late Tuesday night wanted a confrontation with police.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Feather River Drive and the greenbelt. Stockton police dispatchers say they got a report of someone being shot by a rifle-wielding man wearing camouflage in the area.
Officers quickly got to the scene at were confronted by the camouflage wearing man. Police say the man brandished and raised what looked like a rifle — prompting three Stockton officers to shoot him.
The man was taken down and then rushed to the hospital. Officers soon discovered that the rifle he was wielding was actually a BB gun.
No other shooting victim was ever found.
As investigators later learned, it appears the man was the person who originally called police to report someone being shot. Investigators say the man appears to have wanted a confrontation with officers, but no motive has been given.
The man, identified as 26-year-old Stockton resident Austin Berkley, is listed in stable condition at the hospital. Once he is medically cleared, police say they will book him into jail on charges of brandishing and falsely reporting a crime.
No officers were hurt in the incident. The three officers who fired at Berkley are being placed on paid administrative leave, per usual law enforcement policy after a shooting.