SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol said a man was arrested for a DUI after crashing into a tree and admitting to huffing canned air before blacking out behind the wheel.
The CHP said officers responded to reports of a pick-up truck crashed into a tree in a residence’s front yard Thursday afternoon just before 2 in the area of McClintock Way just east of Palmer house Drive.
Authorities said witnesses said the unidentified driver was passed out behind the wheel after the crash but officers located the individual outside of the vehicle when they arrived.
Officers located three cans of canned air in the truck and said the driver displayed signs of drug intoxication.
After some questioning, the CHP said the driver admitted he was driving when he took a huff out of the can and blacked out. The driver told authorities he woke back up after the crash.
The CHP said the driver was taken to their South Sacramento office where testing confirmed he was under the influence of an inhalant.
No further details were released.