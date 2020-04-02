



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – School’s out, indefinitely. Distance learning can provide tools to finish out the school year academically, but soon to be graduates and their families still feel they’re missing out on many major milestones.

Vacaville High Senior Brian Mcclellin and his team took a game day photo only weeks ago. Little did they know, it would be the last time they’d all be able to play together.

“I grew up with all these guys,” said Mcclellin. “They’re kind of like my brothers. We have goals we want to achieve and we can’t do that now.”

Seasons ending early, proms canceled, and some graduation ceremonies still up in the air – it’s a sad new reality for graduates.

“It’s just a very important time in our lives,” said Mcclellin. “We worked hard for 4 years.”

The Solano County and Yolo County communities are making sure they’re not left feeling unappreciated.

Brian Mcclellin’s mom, Sonia, rounded up a team to create Signs for Grads. It’s a fundraiser to show love to local graduates like her son and daughter, both graduating high school and college this year.

Most of the money made off of Signs for Grads goes towards buying juices to stock the fridges for healthcare workers at local hospitals and first responders.

“I would love to see a sign in every yard driving around in Solano County,” Sonia Mcclellin said.

The sign reads they’re ‘in this together.’ It’s a community campaign, one Vacaville photographer Brianna Gamble wanted to be a part of too.

“We are thinking about them,” Gamble said. “We are really thinking about them and hoping we can make it up to them in some way.”

Outside of the campaign, Gamble and other photographers like Lisa Altmiller are asking to capture moments that passed these grads by.

Both are offering free prom photos for those who missed out, once the pandemic clears, hoping seniors feel they have memories to cherish.

“My senior year didn’t end the way I wanted it to,” Altmiller said. “But here’s a great memory that I do have.”

All ways the community wants to shed a little light for grads and provide hope for all families who want to honor their student’s accomplishments.