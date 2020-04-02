VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police say officers fired at a suspect during a chase in Vacaville early Thursday morning.
The incident started around 1:30 a.m. in San Francisco, Vacaville police say. California Highway Patrol alerted Vacaville police that their officers were chasing a reported stolen vehicle and were coming into Vacaville on Interstate 80.
Spike strips were being laid out when the suspect exited onto Alamo Drive, prompting a chase on surface streets.
The suspect eventually drove into a residential neighborhood near Edwin Drive and Elmira Road. Here, police say officers out of their vehicles opened fire when the suspect drove at them.
Police say the suspect continued on, however. The suspect eventually drove into the county area near McCrory and Meridian roads and crashed into a drainage unit. The car then ran into a ditch, prompting the suspect to get out and run into an open field.
It was in this open field that a second officer-involved shooting happened, police say. This time, the suspect was taken down.
The suspect has been taken to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police say.
No officers were hurt in the incident, police say.
No details about the suspect, other than he was a man, has been released.