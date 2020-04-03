



The list of fan-favorite songs for ACM Presents: Our Country, a new two-hour special hosted by CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, has been revealed. The special will be broadcast this Sunday, April 5th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music’s biggest stars, as well as clips from past ACM Awards moments, the special will provide a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection and bring the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most. Also, Bobby Bones will introduce the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.

ACM Presents: Our Country performances will include:

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Dierks Bentley – “I Hold On”

Kane Brown and John Legend – “Last Time I Say Sorry”

Luke Bryan – “Most People Are Good”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Eric Church – “Never Break Heart”

Luke Combs – “Beautiful Crazy”

Sheryl Crow – “I Shall Believe”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

Lady Antebellum – “What I’m Leaving For”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Little Big Town – “Next to You”

Tim McGraw – “Humble and Kind”

Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen) – “Some People Do”

Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker – “Mud On the Tires” and “Wagon Wheel”

Thomas Rhett – “Be A Light”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Shania Twain – “Honey, I’m Home” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Keith Urban – “Wasted Time”

Kenny Rogers Tribute – featuring Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker performing “Lucille” and “The Gambler” and Luke Bryan performing “Coward of The County”

As previously announced, iHeartMedia’s leading country radio host and ACM Radio Award National On-Air Personality of the Year Bobby Bones, a long-time ACM Lifting Lives supporter, will introduce the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund during the telecast. ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music, created this fund to assist individuals working in the country music industry who are suffering a financial crisis as a result of the pandemic. Those in need can apply for funds at ACMLiftingLives.org.

Be sure to tune in this Sunday, April 5th at 8:00 PM ET/PT for all of the incredible performances and moments ACM Presents: Our Country will deliver, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.