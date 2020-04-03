SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, criminal hearings in Sacramento County will now be held via video conference.
According to a press release from the Sacramento Superior Court, videoconference technology will be used for criminal in-custody matters during the coronavirus pandemic. Other court proceedings have been delayed.
READ: Justice On Hold: Coronavirus Prompts Court Delays, Closings
The defendant will appear in the main jail courtroom for their hearing and the judge and courtroom staff will communicate with them via video chat from another courtroom. The court said counsel can appear in person or remotely by video or telephone.
Allowing hearings via videoconference helps protect the constitutional rights of defendants.
Because the courts remain closed to the public, hearings will be live-streamed on the court’s website, to satisfy the public hearing requirement.