Essenital Child CareNo school has left many families scrambling to figure out what to do with their kids, but places like preschools and other child care centers are filling the void when moms and dads still have to work during the coronavirus crisis.

State Legislature Likely Not Returning On April 13The only thing the legislature has to legally do this year is pass a budget.

Governor To Announce New Testing Protocols SaturdayThe governor said a lot of work still needs to be done to process all of the coronavirus tests.

Sleep Train Field HospitalThe California Governor's Office of Emergency Services officially announced plans for the Sacramento Kings' former home, the Sleep Train Arena, to be transformed into a surge hospital to provide critical medical care for coronavirus patients, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said that construction is set to begin on Friday.

Protecting The Homeless From The CoronavirusAs a health crisis continues to unravel across the state, there’s a new program aimed at protecting California’s homeless and it’s already happening in Sacramento.

