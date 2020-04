Ripon Police: Oregon Woman Arrested For Stealing Car Out Of RichmondAn Oregon woman was arrested in Ripon after being found in possession of stolen car out of Richmond, authorities said.

NWS: Avalanche, Winter Storm Warnings Issued In Sierra Due To Heavy SnowAvalanche and winter storm warnings were issued in the Sierra as heavy snow continues to fall, the National Weather Service said.

Lodi Church Holds Palm Sunday Prayer In Parking Lot Days After Facility Is Ordered To Close Amid COVID-19 CrisisA Lodi church ordered to close and refrain from all physical gatherings during the coronavirus crisis went ahead with Palm Sunday prayer in the church parking lot saying that the order to close goes against the U.S. Constitution.

COVID-19 Protection: Over 400 Cloth Masks Made By Placer County Inmates Given To PublicThe Placer County Sheriff's Office said over 400 cloth masks created by inmates were given away to the public to help fight the spread of COVID-19.