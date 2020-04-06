



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You may have heard that we should expect this week to be the worst across the nation in regard to the coronavirus, but what does that mean for us in California?

If you’ve followed the news at all this weekend, you likely heard some form of this warning from the Surgeon General: “This is going to be the hardest and saddest week of most American lives quite frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment only its not going to be localized it’s going to be happening all over the country.”

But local health agencies warn that’s not necessarily the case here. Dr. Olivia Kasirye with Sacramento County’s Department of Health and Human Services, points to data like this from The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

“The worst week does vary from state to state,” Kasirye said.

The data shows our peak here in California is currently projected 11 days from now, with 70 deaths that day. Compare that to New York with a projected peak in 3 days with 878 deaths that day, and Louisiana — which models suggest — is in its peak right now.

So, you can understand why there is concern this week across the nation.

Kasirye noted that California’s anticipated peak has been a moving target. On Sunday this model updated our peak, moving it up from May to mid-April, closer to the rest of the country.

Researchers say the updated model factors in more social distancing data.

“You have to remember that the model is an estimate based on the data that is provided and one of the things that has happened over time is we have been able to do a lot more testing,” Kasirye said.

In his press conference Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said he still expects our peak in May. We’re told that’s based on emerging county-level data that is not yet public.

We also spoke with the CEO of UC Davis Health and the Chair of the Department of Public Health on Monday. They note California has several separate COVID-19 epidemics right now in Sacramento, the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Each will likely peak at different times so it is difficult to determine a “worst week” in the state, let alone across the country.