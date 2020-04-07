ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to a Roseville church early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is at the Abundant Life Church in Roseville.

Roseville police say the front of the church has been closed and a bomb squad is responding for the investigation, but no other information about the suspicious package has been released at this point.

The church had been one of the few in the greater Sacramento area to refuse to shut its doors amid California’s stay-at-home order.

Placer County public health officials sent the church an email last week urging the pastor to stop in-person gatherings.

Services were still held on Sunday at the church with parishioners inside. However, an announcement was also made that services – starting with the upcoming Easter Sunday gathering – would only be held online.