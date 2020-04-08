LINCOLN (CBS13) — Deputies say a homeowner in Lincoln allegedly rammed his ATV into the truck of PG&E-contracted tree trimmers.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says this wasn’t the first confrontation the homeowner had with the workers, either.

On Tuesday, deputies say the tree trimmers were working along Lost River Road when the owner of the property got mad. It’s unclear exactly what drew his ire, but the homeowner then jumped on his ATV and allegedly rammed the front of the tree trimmers’ work truck.

Deputies soon arrested the homeowner, identified as 54-year-old Jerry Thomason. As he was being put in the back of the patrol vehicle, deputies say Thomason tried to kick out a window.

Thomason is now facing charges of force using a deadly weapon, obstructing a peace officer and vandalism.

Investigators alleged that Thomason also damaged that same company’s work vehicles on a different day.

Thomason has since been released on bail.