SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department said it has seen an upward trend in domestic disturbances and business burglaries amid the stay-at-home order brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics released by the department show that number of calls related to burglaries and domestic issues in Sacramento is higher after the week Governor Gavin Newsom issued the statewide stay-at-home order than they were before. Both types of calls saw significant decreases the week (March 16-22) the order was issued – 59 total calls for burglary and 227 calls related to domestic disturbances.

In the case of domestic calls, for the two weeks from March 23 through April 5, there were a total of 573 calls. Prior to the order, for the two weeks from March 2-15, there were a total of 513 domestic disturbance calls.

For calls related to burglary, in the March 23 through April 5 timeframe, there were 184 calls. For the same two weeks (March 2-15) prior to the order, there were 167 calls related to burglary.

The department urges that anyone who may be a victim of domestic violence to call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233). Victims can also send texts to “911” to report emergencies.