WOODLAND (CBS13) — The coronavirus outbreak has hit the most vulnerable in Yolo County.

Health officials have responded to 35 positive cases in one Woodland nursing home. This accounts for about a third of all cases in the county.

County health officials declined to identify which nursing home had the outbreak but multiple employees at St. John’s Retirement Village reached out CBS13 confirming that the outbreak is at that facility.

One of the employees CBS13 talked to said she tested positive last week and is now quarantined at home. The county has backed off naming the facility for the privacy of residents and staff.