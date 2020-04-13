Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — The coronavirus outbreak has hit the most vulnerable in Yolo County.
Health officials have responded to 35 positive cases in one Woodland nursing home. This accounts for about a third of all cases in the county.
County health officials declined to identify which nursing home had the outbreak but multiple employees at St. John’s Retirement Village reached out CBS13 confirming that the outbreak is at that facility.
One of the employees CBS13 talked to said she tested positive last week and is now quarantined at home. The county has backed off naming the facility for the privacy of residents and staff.
“They’re going through a lot of anxiety and a lot of fear right now. There’s a lot of stress happening in their life,” said Jenny Tan, the Yolo County public information officer.
Of those 35 cases reported, 23 were residents, and 12 were the staff. One resident is dead. A county spokesperson said the nursing home is divided into two units: One for those who have the virus and one for those who do not. Based on the symptoms, people are placed in cold, warm, and hot zones.
The outbreak announcement was shocking news to some people in Yolo County.
“When I first heard about it I was kind of really worried,” said Justin Fields.
Many people said they think the county should have released the name of the nursing home immediately.
“Let the people know you know, tell us the truth,” Fields said.
CBS13 asked county Health officials if they knew anything about how the outbreak started. They said they don’t but that a virus is usually brought into a nursing home by either staff or visitors.