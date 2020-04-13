SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands of students in the Sacramento and Lodi area resumed classes through distancing learning on Monday.
Schools across California canceled in-person classes back in March over coronavirus concerns.
Tomorrow is the first day of Sac City Unified's distance learning.
Check out this important information about what to expect in the first week and resources to help families and students get ready for this new learning environment. #SCUSDStronghttps://t.co/Usm63guIkj
— Sac City Unified (@officialSCUSD) April 13, 2020
With state leaders advising schools to prepare for staying closed the rest of the academic year, educators have been hard at work creating distance learning lesson plans for students. The Sacramento City Unified School District distributed 20,000 Chromebooks to families in recent weeks in preparation for online coursework.
In Lodi, district leaders said they’re working with the state and internet providers to address any internet access issues.