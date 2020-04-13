STIMULUS PAYMENT:The IRS has set up a page where non-filers can file a tax return and receive their payment.
Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands of students in the Sacramento and Lodi area resumed classes through distancing learning on Monday.

Schools across California canceled in-person classes back in March over coronavirus concerns.

With state leaders advising schools to prepare for staying closed the rest of the academic year, educators have been hard at work creating distance learning lesson plans for students. The Sacramento City Unified School District distributed 20,000 Chromebooks to families in recent weeks in preparation for online coursework.

In Lodi, district leaders said they’re working with the state and internet providers to address any internet access issues.

