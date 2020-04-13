Coronavirus New Normal: Sacramento Students Head Back To School - OnlineThousands of students in the Sacramento and Lodi area resumed classes through distancing learning on Monday.

Elk Grove Native Kyle Larson Suspended Indefinitely By NASCAR After Using Racial Slur During Virtual RaceElk Grove native and NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been suspended after he was heard using a racial slur on a Twitch live stream.

Man Dies After Stabbing In North SacramentoOfficers are investigating a stabbing that has left a man dead in Sacramento on Monday morning.

What If California Faces A Disaster During The Coronavirus Pandemic?California has evacuation plans for earthquakes, floods, mudslides and, of course, wildfires, but what if one of those disasters occurs as the state is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak when everyone is being urged to stay home?