SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An attempted robbery victim crashed into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while trying to escape the suspect.
The crash happened just before 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Norwood Avenue and Jessie Avenue in North Sacramento. Sacramento police say the victim, who was driving a Hummer, fled from a suspect after an attempted robbery.
Police say the suspect tried to rob the victim in her vehicle so she drove away and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle. The Hummer ended up on top of the sedan it collided with.
First responders say the driver of the sedan self-extricated from the vehicle before they arrived. Only minor injuries were reported.
Officers are still searching for the attempted robbery suspect.