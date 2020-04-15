CBS Sports To Re-Air Recent PGA Tour Final RoundsAs the PGA Tour plans its return, CBS Sports will re-air select final rounds of recent tournaments, including the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci On Baseball Returning This Summer: 'There's A Way Of Doing That'The coronavirus pandemic has forced all sports into indefinite hiatus, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious diseases expert, sees a path back.

MLB Team Employees Are The Subjects Of A Massive Nationwide Coronavirus Antibody StudyWith the goal to measure the prevalence of the coronavirus infection among the US population, nearly 10,000 employees within Major League Baseball have volunteered to be part of a nationwide coronavirus antibody study.

After Dumping Kyle Larson For Using N-word, McDonald's Apologizes For Banning Black People From RestaurantAfter McDonald's cancelled its sponsorship of NASCAR driver Kyle Larson for making a racist remark this week, the chain came under fire for banning black people from one of its restaurants in China.