MODESTO (CBS13) — An employee at the Modesto WinCo Foods distribution center has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirms.
WinCo says they were notified over the weekend about the positive test.
The employee had already been off work and in self-quarantine since April 6, WinCo notes. The area where the employee worked has been cleaned and disinfected in accordance with CDC and health department guidelines, officials say.
“Our number one priority remains the health and well-being of our employee owners and customers along with our unbreakable commitment to remaining open and of service to our communities,” WinCo wrote in a statement on Wednesday.
Several employees who worked with the employee have also self-quarantined, but WinCo says there have no other confirmed coronavirus tests.
WinCo says they have directed their employees to stay home if they are not feeling well.
Last week, Safeway also confirmed that employees at their distribution center in Tracy had tested positive for coronavirus. An exact number of cases was not disclosed by Safeway.