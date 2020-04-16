  • CBS13On Air

UPDATE: CHP says the suspect and victim have been found and the AMBER alert is now deactivated.

No further information was given, including where the two were eventually found.

Previous story below:

IDAHO (CBS13) — An AMBER alert was issued Thursday night for a child abducted from Idaho who may be in the greater-Sacramento area.

Police say 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford was last seen in Rupert, Idaho and may be heading toward Santa Rosa, Calif.

Ford has brown hair and was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts, and white/black Addidas shoes. She’s believed to have been abducted by 35-year-old Carmelo Villanueva Galarza and 18-year-old Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar.

Suspects Sergio J. Anaya Alcantar and Carmelo Villanueva Galarza.

Authorities say they may be driving in a Gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4 Door, Idaho License # 2M77260.

The AMBER Alert was issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

