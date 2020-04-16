DAVIS (CBS13) — Prosecutors have released more information about the case of a man suspected of stealing a coronavirus test sample from the Sutter Davis Hospital.

The hospital told police on Saturday afternoon that a man entered the facility, stole the sample that was awaiting testing and left on a bike.

That sample was later found in a CVS Pharmacy shopping cart down the road. It was untampered with, police say.

Shaun Lamar Moore, a 40-year-old Davis resident, was eventually identified and arrested for the theft.

Prosecutors revealed on Thursday that Moore allegedly impersonated a federal employee from the Centers from Disease Control in order to take the sample. Coincidentally, the hospital was given notice that someone from public health would be arriving. But, it wasn’t until Moore left on a bicycle that hospital staff became suspicious.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office originally requested Moore’s bail to be denied, but a judge released him from jail under supervision.

Moore has to stay 100 yards away from Sutter Davis unless he has a medical situation, under the terms of the release.

His next court date is on May 27.