TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A Jamestown woman arrested on suspicion of forging checks was found to be in possession of multiple identification documents belonging to other people and was linked to several other burglaries, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said Stacey Ellak, 43, faces charges of identity theft, possession of stolen property under $950, financial elder abuse, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of another’s access card, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a Price Co. Foods following reports of a woman attempting to use a stolen check.

Deputies arrived and located Ellak exiting a CVS Pharmacy. The agency said Ellak ran when she was the deputies and was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Ellak was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, burglary tools and personal identification information belonging to several victims – including stolen checks and debit cards. Some of the items were determined to have been taken during recent commercial burglaries, authorities said.