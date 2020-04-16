STIMULUS:IRS has launched its ‘Get My Payment’ tool to help Americans track their stimulus money
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are looking for the suspect who led them on a chase early Thursday morning.

The incident started just before 1:30 a.m. near Tresler Avenue and Harrison Street.

Exactly how long deputies were chasing the suspect is unclear, but the car eventually crashed near Claire Avenue in the Rio Linda area.

Deputies didn’t see the crash, and when they went up to investigate no one was inside the car.

A few people in the area have been interviewed by deputies, but so far no one is in custody.

The sheriff’s office has not stated what led up to the chase.

No suspect information has been released at this point. The vehicle has since been towed from the scene.

