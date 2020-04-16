STIMULUS:IRS has launched its ‘Get My Payment’ tool to help Americans track their stimulus money
Filed Under:Cosumnes Fire Department, Galt News, sacramento county

GALT (CBS13) — A worker who fell 35-feet down a shaft at a construction site in Galt has been rescued, authorities say.

The incident happened late Thursday morning at a site along the 9000 block of Pringle Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the worker falling down the shaft is unclear.

Several fire agencies responded to help in the rescue, including Cosumnes, Sacramento and Stockton.

Eventually, crews were able to get the worker out of the shaft safely. Cosumnes Fire says the worker has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the construction company, or what kind of work they were doing leading up to the accident.

