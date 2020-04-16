GALT (CBS13) — A worker who fell 35-feet down a shaft at a construction site in Galt has been rescued, authorities say.

The incident happened late Thursday morning at a site along the 9000 block of Pringle Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the worker falling down the shaft is unclear.

CFD crews responded to a confined space rescue at a construction site on Pringle Avenue in Galt. In collaboration with @sacramentofire @stocktonfire, we successfully rescued a worker from a 35ft fall down a shaft. Person taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/6eLZWwKu7z — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) April 16, 2020

Several fire agencies responded to help in the rescue, including Cosumnes, Sacramento and Stockton.

Eventually, crews were able to get the worker out of the shaft safely. Cosumnes Fire says the worker has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the construction company, or what kind of work they were doing leading up to the accident.