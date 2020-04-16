



Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS sister company, announces the worldwide premiere of a live reading from If It Bleeds by Stephen King tomorrow, April 17th, at 2pm ET on YouTube . King will read a special selection from his new book ahead of its publication on April 21, 2020.

Stephen King has published more than sixty books to global acclaim. Now the #1 New York Times bestselling author and master of short fiction has written an extraordinary collection of four new and compelling novellas: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck,” “Rat,” and “If It Bleeds.” In the title story, reader favorite Holly Gibney (from the Mr. Mercedes trilogy and The Outsider) must face her fears, and possibly another outsider—this time on her own.

If these stories exhibit King’s creative depths, they also prove that certain themes endure. One of his great concerns is evil, and in If It Bleeds, there’s plenty of it, imagined in the title story as “a big bird, all frowsy and frosty grey.” There is also evil’s opposite, which in King’s fiction often manifests as friendship. In these stories, Holly Gibney is reminded that friendship is not only life-affirming but can be life-saving.

