CERES (CBS13) – A fourth suspect in an armed robbery at an AM/PM has been taken into custody, the Ceres Police Department said.

Patron Salvador, 18, of Ceres, was arrested on Thursday and is accused of holding the store clerk at gunpoint in an armed robbery that happened on February 23 at an AM/PM on Mitchell Road.

Ceres police said three other individuals were involved and previously arrested.

Aaron Araujo, 20, of Modesto, is accused of taking part in the robbery in the store with Salvador, according to the department. Mason Salazar, 18, of Ceres, is suspected of being the getaway driver, and a 17-year-old male of Modesto is said to have been to the lookout.

The department said it received an anonymous tip that Salvador was at the Discovery Inn in Modesto. Officers responded and detained him.