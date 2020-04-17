



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The threat of eviction on the face of a state shutdown is leaving a bad taste in one restaurant’s mouth.

“There are so many people rallying each other supporting each other, helping each other, and then you get a bully who threatens you,” said Matthew Oliver.

Oliver couldn’t contain his emotion on Facebook. He is fighting to keep his doors open at House of Oliver in Roseville, which he has owned for more than five years.

His life and business are already upside-down amidst the statewide stay-at-home order. Then he got an eviction warning when he couldn’t make his April 15 rent payment.

“One day later, we received a note saying we have four days to pay rent or they reserve the right to have us evicted,” Oliver said.

Oliver was stunned and repeatedly tried to call the property management company, CBRE.

“We reached out to them multiple times via phone and email,” he said.

Oliver says he has managed to keep half of his 22 employees working with curbside service and takeout.

“We couldn’t do the takeout if it wasn’t for this space,” he said as he gave us a tour.

He also received a $15,000 small business loan from the City of Roseville, all the while applying for federal stimulus money.

“I have spent more time filling out paperwork for loan options, a PPP and all of that has run out of money,” Oliver said.

He says and other tenants are doing the best they can and want the state to crack down on commercial evictions.

“I think a lot of tenants know there is not a lot they can do at this moment to collect that rent or evict us,” Oliver said. “We are looking at six months from now … when courts open up.”

Because, so far – like the cocktails he serves – it’s been a mix of bureaucratic red tape and disjointed governmental policy.

CBS13 reached out to the governor’s office and CBRE. On Friday afternoon, Oliver says a representative from CBRE contacted him and said the company was not threatening him and that they were following the law – but they were still not willing to negotiate rent.

CRBE issued the following statement: “CBRE is the third-party service provider for the ownership of Renaissance Creek. Along with building ownership, we are focused on the health and well-being of the property’s tenants, customers, guests and employees.

The property’s ownership understands the impact that COVID-19 has had on retail tenants and is working on a plan to address tenant concerns.

Ownership continues to monitor the COVID-19 effects closely and may adjust its plans as the situation evolves. Like everyone, we are hopeful that the virus is brought under control as quickly as possible, allowing for a return to a normally functioning economy.”

The City of Roseville, in a statement on the situation, said that they have taken no action on commercial evictions and noted that proceedings (both residential and commercial) have been suspended in California.