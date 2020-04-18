Police Arrest Man Who Attempted To Burglarize Stockton Home, Was Detained By ResidentThe Stockton Police Department said they arrested a man early Saturday who attempted to burglarize a home and struck the resident with a weapon before being detained by the resident until officers' arrival.

Police: Man Stabbed Himself, Ran At Security With Knife Before Being Shot And KilledA security guard shot and killed a man who the Stockton Police Department said stabbed himself before toward the security guard wielding a knife on Friday evening.

Yuba City Crash Kills 2, Leaves 1 With Major InjuriesTwo people are dead and one is in the hospital with major injuries after a head-on crash on Highway 99 in Yuba City early Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Small Plane With At Least 2 Passengers Crashes Near Auburn Municipal AirportA small plane with at least two people on board has crashed near Auburn late Saturday morning.