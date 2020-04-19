VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The Vacaville Police Department said at least two homes and three separate vehicles were struck by gunfire in two separate shootings Saturday night.

The department said they received several calls at around 9:30 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Trinity and Folsom drives. Police said one home and three cars were hit by bullets. Witnesses reported seeing a white pickup truck fleeing the area.

Another shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alamo Drive with at least one home being struck.

No one was reported hurt in either shooting, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the Vacaville Police Department.