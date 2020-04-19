NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace: Kyle Larson Deserves Second ChanceThe only African American driver in NASCAR, Bubba Wallace, said he believes Kyle Larson's apology for using the N-word during a virtual racing event Sunday was sincere and that Larson deserves a second chance.

A's Minor League Manager Off Ventilator In Coronavirus FightOakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison has resumed breathing completely on his own for the first time in more than three weeks and no longer requires a ventilator as he fights the coronavirus, his fiancee said Thursday.

PGA Tour Announces Revised Schedule Beginning June 8th, With Events Closed To FansThe PGA Tour announced its official return date as well as the revised schedule for the rest of 2020.

CBS Sports To Re-Air Recent PGA Tour Final RoundsAs the PGA Tour plans its return, CBS Sports will re-air select final rounds of recent tournaments, including the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic.