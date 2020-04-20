



NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man accused of impersonating an FBI agent earlier this year has pleaded guilty to related charges.

Daniel Arushanov was arrested on February 11, 2020, on suspicion of impersonating an FBI agent at a Red Roof Inn in North Sacramento in order to obtain a list of people staying at the hotel, authorities say. Hotel staff says he walked in, identified himself as an FBI agent, said he was investigating underage prostitution and asked for a copy of the roster of current residents. Hotel staff asked to see his badge and Arushanov told them to call the FBI, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott. The employee then sked Arushanov to leave, which he did. But before he drove away, a staff member got his license plate number and turned it over to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that day, Arushanov was spotted by deputies and pulled over. He was then arrested. After he was released, he allegedly went back to the hotel and threatened to shoot a witness there, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Arushanov is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.