



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Protests outside the California State Capitol drew hundreds of people Monday despite the governor’s strict coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

The California Highway Patrol is in charge of approving protest permits, which Monday’s group was able to obtain. So why was a group of hundreds given the go-ahead to gather despite the inevitable lack of social distancing?

“My understanding is the protest that CHP has supported is social distancing, physical distancing, that was allowable on the basis of people being in their vehicles and not congregating as a group,” Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference on Monday.

READ ALSO: Experts Warn California Could Experience Significant Financial Shortfall Due Coronavirus Response

The CHP did have a presence during the protest but did not issue any citations or make arrests even though protesters congregated outside of their vehicles in large groups.

A spokesperson for Sacramento County, Janna Haynes, made it clear to CBS13, gatherings of this size aren’t safe.

“It’s really important that people continue to social distance, not to gather, to work together to flatten the curve so we can all move into a place where we feel a lot more normal,” Haynes said.

The CHP says they were told the protest would comply with the public health order and that they’ll be more cautious from now on- issuing permits on a case-by-case basis.