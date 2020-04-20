



BURLINGAME (KPIX 5) — Scientists say something called “convalescent plasma” may hold promise in treating people with the coronavirus, but research is being held up by the current lack of testing.

Burlingame police officer Steve Vega is back to work now after a three-week battle with the coronavirus. After testing clean of the virus, Vega took it upon himself to call Stanford Medical to see if his blood could be of use to their research.

“They were very excited to have my plasma, because — from what they’re telling me — I would be one of the first to provide this,” Vega said. “And that’s even more of a great feeling knowing I’m one of the first.”

Plasma is the fluid in the bloodstream that carries red cells and antibodies throughout the body. There is hope that convalescent plasma drawn from people who survived the virus can help those who are still sick.

