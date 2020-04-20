WOODLAND (CBS13) — Authorities say two people suspected of stealing guns from an Esparto area home have been arrested.

The original incident happened on April 15. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, a home along the 16000 block of County Road 85b was burglarized that evening.

Two rifles, a shotgun and a handgun were stolen from the home, deputies say.

Detectives started investigating immediately and were able to identify and locate the suspects’ car near a convenience store on College Street in Woodland.

Two people, 25-year-old Juan Hernandez and 31-year-old Sabrina Ornelas, were soon arrested and linked to the Esparto burglary. Property detectives found have also linked the pair to another burglary that happened a day later in Woodland.

Both rifles have been recovered, but detectives have not stated if the other weapons were found.

Hernandez and Ornelas are now facing charges of burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and committing a felony while out on bail.