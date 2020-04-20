



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A bald eagle rescued in Yuba County is on the flight path to recovery thanks to some special volunteers.

Now two local nonprofits are asking the public to step up.

Fishermen at Bullards Bar Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forst spotted this injured bald eagle on Sunday and reported it to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue. The bird, which was attacked by a Canadian goose, was disoriented and unable to fly, a clear sign of distress says veterinarian Victoria Joseph.

“We gauge our animals on a body condition score of like 1-10, he’s like a two out of 10, that’s skinny, emaciated basically,” Joseph said.

Joseph is treating the eagle at the Bird and Pet Clinic of Roseville. After an exam, she says he is facing several issues, including lead exposure.

“We did draw his blood, we tested for the lead. We have a machine that reads it, it’s off the scale. The lead poisoning is very common in eagles from the carrion or the prey species, they eat anything that might have lead shot in them, you know, rabbits or duck,” Joseph said.

But she is also worried it was nearly electrocuted.

“If the electrocution didn’t kill the animal, then over time it takes one to two weeks to see the damage done,” Joseph said.

The bald eagle will be stabilized in Roseville and then transported to the Bird of Prey Health Group in Lincoln where he will be treated for two to three months. You can follow the recovery on Facebook.

The expected cost for this bird’s recovery is more than $5,000. The costs to care for and capture injured wild animals continue, especially this time of year.

This comes at a time when Gold Country Rescue says they have had to reduce volunteers to limit the exposure to coronavirus, forcing them to pay staff for additional hours.

Greg Grimm serves on the board of directors. He said, “the numbers of animals have gone up, we have had to add staff and that all comes at a cost.”

The bigger cost of preserving a symbol of our great nation and survival of the species.

“He has got a mate, he is not going to be able to raise his babies,” said Joseph.

Bald eagles are no longer endangered but they are federally protected.

Both non-profits involved in this rescue are hoping the upcoming Day of Giving, May 7, provides much-needed relief in a time when our nation is in a financial crisis.