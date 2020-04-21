



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Fair, which was scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fair officials announced Tuesday that the Sacramento County Health Department advised them to cancel this years’ fair at Cal Expo. The event is set to be held again on May 27-31, 2021.

While fairs bring lots of family fun, they’re also an important milestone for 4-H and FFA students. So, the fair will be hosting a virtual auction online to support those exhibitors. The auction for sheep, goats and steers will be on May 22 and pigs and small animals on May 23.

Officials said they will release more information about the online auctions as it becomes available.

As of now, the California State Fair, which is set to run at Cal Expo from July 17 to Aug. 2, is still happening.