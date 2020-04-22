SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom took a measured tone as he warned residents that he still doesn’t have any specific date of when California will get back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

At his daily press conference on Wednesday, Newsom announced one small part of the state’s orders are being loosened: essential surgeries can be scheduled again.

#BREAKING @GavinNewsom: We are not prepared to reopen large sectors of our society today. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) April 22, 2020

Still, Newsom cautioned that he was not prepared to reopen large parts of California.

“There is no light switch, and there is no date,” Newsom said.

Surgeries for preventative medical care needs had been deferred to prepare for the expected surge in coronavirus patients.

Even with that part of the order being rolled back, Newsom cautioned that they may have to start reeling things back again.

#BREAKING @GavinNewsom thanks @realDonaldTrump for helping to secure hundreds of thousands of swabs for #COVID19 testing over the next few weeks. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) April 22, 2020

Newsom highlighted the guidelines he wants California to meet before the state can start reopening. He even thanked President Donald Trump for helping the state secure hundreds of thousands of swabs for COVID-19 testing over the next few weeks.

The governor also announced that 86 new coronavirus testing sites will be opening across the state, focusing on minority and rural communities.

California’s eventual goal is to get up to 60,000 tests per day.

Public health officials stress that being able to test and trace potential coronavirus patients is critical to preventing another spread of infections.