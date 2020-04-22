SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Organizers have postponed indefinitely all in-person Sacramento Pride events this year over the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement was announced on Wednesday by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

“Community’s health is of paramount importance however and we could not move forward with events that could pose a risk to tens of thousands of people,” said David Heitstuman, the center’s CEO.

While the events – like the Pride March and queer youth prom scheduled for June 13-14 in Sacramento – have been postponed, organizers stress that Pride Month has not been canceled. The center says they’re looking at other ways to celebrate, albeit remotely, like with a virtual Global Pride event.

“Rest assured, we are here for you now and look forward to gathering as a community again as soon as it is safe,” Heitstuman said.

Sacramento Pride’s postponement comes as more summer events in California, like Fourth of July celebrations, fall victim to uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has laid out six criteria public officials will be looking at when considering when deciding to lift stay-at-home orders, but he hasn’t given any firm date or timeline.