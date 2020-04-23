



PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Two Placer County hair salon owners say they are re-opening shop in order to pay bills despite the stay-at-home order.

“Because I lose my business otherwise,” said Breann Curtis, owner of Clip Cage.

The growing stress of how to make ends meet on top of not knowing when the state’s stay-at-home order will be lifted is forcing Curtis to re-open her shop despite not having the go-ahead.

“I’m not in disagreement with the sanitation and disinfection, I’m just, I feel there are different ways to go about it otherwise with people working and keeping the economy afloat,” she said.

READ: Coronavirus Unemployment: Help for the Self-Employed

Customers eagerly waited in line Thursday — some not practicing social distancing. They say they don’t feel like they are putting their health at risk even when sitting in the barber chair.

“We aren’t trying to be stupid, we are not kissing people we don’t know,” one customer said.

“I’m not the only one,” Curtis explained.

The owner of Beauty Bar Salon plans to reopen her shop next week with additional safety measures. She’s behind on bills and says not working is hurting her family financially.

It’s a pain Curtis says she too can no longer bare.

ALSO: Towns, Cities Send Letters To Governor Newsom Asking To Reopen Economy

“I did my best to stay at home,” Curtis expressed.

So will the county enforce the stay at home order? Public health officials say at this point they won’t and tell CBS13 officials will instead take an educational approach.

“We’ve been made aware of these reports, and our Public Health staff are reaching out to stress the importance of continuing to stay home except for essential needs in compliance with the stay-at-home order. While difficult, we hope business owners will do the right thing. At this point we have found an education approach to be effective and will be focusing on that with these businesses,” a county spokesperson said.

They’ll be connecting both owners to resources that will protect their businesses and their health and safety including their customers.

Although doors are open now, Curtis says she plans on re-applying for assistance that may allow her to not have to go against the order again.

“I will keep trying and if I get (the stimulus), I’ll go back home,” Curtis said.

Placer County says it has a Business Resource Center that is working to connect business owners to resources. Businesses can call the EDD hotline even if they were previously denied (833-978-2511).

Placer County says its Business Resource Center staff are available to help Placer business owners and can be reached at 916-770-8380, brcinfo@placer.ca.gov, or online at www.placer.ca.gov/businessresources. There is also one-on-one support available for businesses.