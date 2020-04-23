CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Two people died in a rollover vehicle crash in Citrus Heights Thursday evening, officials said.
The crash happened near Auburn Boulevard and Donegal Drive. Citrus Heights police say an SUV and a pickup truck collided head-on. One vehicle reportedly went across the lanes of traffic.
Police say two other people were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Citrus Heights police responded to the scene alongside Metro firefighters. Police have closed Auburn Road from Greenback Lane to Charwood Lane.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect traffic impacts as officials work on the scene.
#MetroFire is o/s of a multi vehicle injury accident at #GreenbackLn near Donegal Dr. @citrusheightspd also o/s. Expect traffic impacts. pic.twitter.com/3pATawZ8Qk
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 24, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.