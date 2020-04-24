COLFAX (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman on probation was arrested in Colfax after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said she stole a chainsaw and attacked a victim with a hand cart.

Teresa Ellis, 45, was arrested last weekend and faces charges of burglary, looting, battery, possession of stolen property, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, the agency said.

Deputies said the victims Ellis stole the chainsaw from photographed her in the act and her mobile home before confronting her. Deputies said Ellis then struck one of the victims in the leg with a hand cart and knocked them down before she left the scene.

Using the photo of the mobile home the victims took, deputies said they located Ellis and her mobile home near the Rollins Lake campground.

The sheriff’s office said Ellis is on searchable probation out of Sacramento. In the mobile home, deputies said they located the stolen chainsaw, in addition to a black backpack belonging to Ellis – in which they found methamphetamine and two used meth pipes.

The stolen property was returned to the owners.