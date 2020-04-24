



STANISLAUS COUNTS (CBS13) — Smiles are back on the faces of golfers as some golf courses in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are now reopening.

At the Del Rio Country Club in Stanislaus County, smiles are bright.

“You’re starting to see a lot more smiles on people’s faces,” said golfer Art Wetzel

There are laughs too.

“It’s like Christmas in April, you know, we’ve all been stuck working from home,” Wetzel said.

It’s great for general manager Duncan Reno, even while following new rules.

“We do have strict social distancing guidelines that we are adhering to,” Reno explained.

Reno says he’s limiting the number of people on the driving range and there are longer intervals.

“We are at 15-minute intervals so that already begins to space out,” he said.

San Joaquin County is also allowing golf courses to reopen.

There, clubhouses, locker rooms, indoor facilities and practice putting greens are closed. Frequently touched water dispensers, bunker rakes and ball washers have been removed.

Golfers have to wait in their car until tee time and there are longer tee time intervals. There must also be an increase in sanitation and social distancing.

Disinfecting is at an all-time high at Del Rio Country Club. Wetzel is taking the changes in full swing.

“As long as you are doing it, you are keeping your social distance and you are doing it responsibly this is a great thing,” he said.