NATOMAS (CBS13) – It’s back to business but not business as usual. Food trucks are rolling with the punches and bringing food right into neighborhoods during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why corporate catering company SactoMoFo got behind this new venture, bringing all the food trucks to neighborhoods and apartment complexes where people are shut in and looking for a quick, easy and physically distant way to get some food to go.

“At this point, we’re swimming to stay alive,” said Paul Somerhausen, owner of SactoMoFo. “We’re winging things, we’re just trying to see what works we’re trying to see where we can make revenue again.”

It’s a new way of doing business and that’s what it’s all about right now. Food trucks are adapting to all the changes the crisis brings to stay in business and your neighborhood could be next served.

“Anywhere where we would normally pull up, those are closed now and any public activities like concerts, those are not going,” Somerhausen said.

Edwin Kado has run Kado’s Asian Grill Food Truck for five years, and like many businesses now, it took a hard hit when everything shut down.

“Once the lockown started we lost 98 percent of our business, all of our corporate lunches,” he said.

And so far, the food trucks are getting quite the welcome…and welcome business.

“These businesses that are having a rough time right now,” said Mercy Garcia. “They need to make money and if you can help in just a little bit at a time and it helps you get out.”

“Right now most of our business is dried up so nothing better than coming out and helping these people,” Kado said.

You can catch Dinners To Go every Saturday afternoon from 4 to 8. The trucks will be at Regency Park Elementary School in Natomas.