Dos And Don'ts Of Yolo County's New Mask MandateBe sure to mask up wherever you go starting Monday in Yolo County. Here are the dos and don'ts of the new mandate.

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Gunshot Wound In Fairfield Intersection; Witnesses Report Multiple ShootersThe Fairfield Police Department said witnesses told them there were multiple shooters who were seen fleeing together in a gray 4-door car just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Kim Jong Un Misses North Korea "Army Day" Celebration Amid Questions About HealthThere are new questions surrounding the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after his reported absence from "Army Day" celebrations on Saturday. This is the second major holiday the Supreme Leader has missed in recent weeks.

Man Dropped Off At Stockton Hospital Dies From Gunshot WoundsA homicide investigation is underway after the Stockton Police Department said a man who was shot and dropped off at the hospital early Sunday morning has died from his injuries.